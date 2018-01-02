Men Are Spending More Money Than They Have To On Dates

How much is too much? If you ask me, when it comes to this, it’s never too much. A nice restaurant with top of the line food and an atmosphere that is made for couples is going to cost you. Although, there’s nothing wrong with taking your date to Carino’s, I prefer something a little more fancy. If I can afford it. And if I like her.

Of course, dating in general can get very expensive. Being single without dating is expensive! These days a lot of people are moving in together because it “makes sense”. Don’t do that. Move in with someone because you want to get closer to that person. Maybe even “test the waters”.

A new study shows that Generation X and older millennial men admit to spending about $100 on each date. This is very true. If we are lucky. $150 easy. First there’s dinner. At least $50 without the tip. Add 20% and your looking at $60. Then, if you are not the bar type, there are a few things you can do. A movie that will cost $25 to $30. The golf place 4ore. I don’t even want to know how much that costs. If you are the bar type, you will spend way more money than you intended. Because the more you spend, well, the more you spend! That dang alcohol!

First of all, $100 is a lot of money but it seems a little low for a typical date in Lubbock. Secondly, there are ways to be creative and not spend much money. You just have to play it right fellas.

Broke dudes, listen up! I have been here so I feel I can give advice on this. If you are broke, my initial advice is to stay away from dates period. But, if you meet someone that can’t be resisted, here’s what you do. Eat before you take her to dinner. That way you’re not hungry when you arrive and can just eat a something very cheap. Typically women on a first date will order a salad. Salad’s are usually cheap. You don’t want to stay at a table in a restaurant for too long simply because it pisses off the server. In the time you and your date sat there yapping about your lives, the server could’ve had tips from two or three other tables that would have taken your spot. So squeeze as much time as you can out of good conversation at dinner but not too much.

Then, if she likes to drink, buy a little alcohol, take a trip to Buffalo Lake, and take a walk around the water. Buffalo Lake does not get the credit it deserves. It really is a romantic little spot. You could also park your truck/car somewhere with a view. This may be more like a second “broke date”. Make sure if you do that, you have a good playlist. First “broke date” is a cup of coffee. Not Starbucks though. Something with more character than that. A local coffee shop.

You could invite her back to your place if that level of comfort is there for her. You’ll know if it is or not. Call up a friend of yours that has a girlfriend or wife ahead of time. Let them know your broke ass can’t afford to take a beautiful lady on the town and you need some help. While at dinner, let her know you have friends coming over and you would like her to join. If she is comfortable enough to do that you are golden for the rest of the night. You no longer have to worry about spending money. Be sure to have at least three different types of wine. Not all girls like wine, but they will drink it if it’s all you have. I think Vodka is ideal though. Either way, it’s all cheap!

Just be sure not to be creepy when inviting her over. Make sure it is clear that you have no interest in sleeping with her. You don’t have to come out and say that, just don’t be creepy.

See? Guys, you don’t have to spend $100 on dates! Although, I would recommend that you do.

