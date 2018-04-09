Men’s 4x100m Relay Team Breaks 32-Year Record

Red Raiders rewrite record books at prestigious meet

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Texas Tech Track & Field team closed out day two of the Sun Angel Classic rewriting several record books on Saturday night.

The men’s 4x100m relay team of Darien Tennon, Divine Oduduru, Andrew Hudson and Charles Brown broke a 32-year school record with a winning time of 39.01. The previous record of 39.03 was set by Stubblefield, Jones, Brown and Carter at the 1986 national championships.

Vincent Crisp highlighted the individual competition with his record-setting 800m performance. The junior broke the meet record and venue record with his PR time of 1:46.31. His time leads all Division I athletes.

“Overall, it was a good day in Tempe,” Head Coach Wes Kittley said. “I’m very proud of the men’s 4x100m relay team and Vincent [Crisp] for their outstanding performances. We had good marks by several people to help boost our regional standings.”

Andrew Hudson was the top collegiate finisher in the men’s premiere 100m with a personal best time of 10.31. Norman Grimes was the top collegiate finisher in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.87.

Javelin throwers Werner Bouwer and Hunter Hopkins took two of the podium spots. Bouwer won the event with a mark of 64.87m (212-10) while Hopkins placed third with a mark of 58.03m (190-4).

With a time of 3:06.41, the men’s 4x400m relay team of Hudson, Jones, Crisp and Grimes ran the 10th best time in the country.

On the women’s side, Sara Limp won the women’s premiere 400m with a personal best time of 52.39. Zarriea Willis won the women’s high jump after clearing 1.86m (6-1.25).

The 4x100m relay team posted a season best time of 44.23 to take second place.

Chelsey Cole recorded two top five finishes in the long jump and triple jump. Cole posted a career best 5.91m (19-4.75) in the long jump to take fourth before swiping second place in triple jump with a leap of 12.29m (40-4).

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders enjoy a week off before returning to action on April 21. Texas Tech heads to Waco, Texas, for the Michael Johnson Invitational.

