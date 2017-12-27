Men’s Names Most Likely To Become Dad’s In 2018
By Kris Mason
|
Dec 27, 2017 @ 3:13 PM

Well, my name is at the top of this list.  Kind of.  There is one obvious but slight difference.  I spell it with a K.  The story of my life.  Nothing is certain.  But I do like my chances of NOT having one simply because of the spelling.  I figured this would be a great thing to share with everyone.

Apparently more babies are born in September than any other month of the year due to a lot of extra “time together” during Christmas.  Resulting in a little one in September.

Here’s the thing.  Not every guy has the chance of being responsible for another human in 2018.  According to a new survey in The Sun men with the following names are most likely to going to be changing disgusting dirty diapers in September of 2018.  Congratulations, I guess?

  • Christopher
  • James
  • David
  • Daniel
  • Michael
  • Matthew
  • Andrew
  • Richard
  • Paul
  • Mark

Gentlemen, be careful or you might be seeing this in your bachelor pad…

Happy baby in office chair in headphones. Toddler girl listening to music.

