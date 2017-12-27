Men’s Names Most Likely To Become Dad’s In 2018

Well, my name is at the top of this list. Kind of. There is one obvious but slight difference. I spell it with a K. The story of my life. Nothing is certain. But I do like my chances of NOT having one simply because of the spelling. I figured this would be a great thing to share with everyone.
Apparently more babies are born in September than any other month of the year due to a lot of extra “time together” during Christmas. Resulting in a little one in September.
Here’s the thing. Not every guy has the chance of being responsible for another human in 2018. According to a new survey in The Sun men with the following names are most likely to going to be changing disgusting dirty diapers in September of 2018. Congratulations, I guess?
- Christopher
- James
- David
- Daniel
- Michael
- Matthew
- Andrew
- Richard
- Paul
- Mark
Gentlemen, be careful or you might be seeing this in your bachelor pad…
