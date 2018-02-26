MEN’S TRACK & FIELD RANKED NO. 1 FOR THIRD-STRAIGHT WEEK

The men’s top-ranked streak is the longest in school history.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s track & field program maintained their first-place ranking in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association indoor rankings.

This week six ranking is the third-straight first-place ranking for the Red Raiders, serving as the longest nation-leading streak in Tech history.

The Red Raiders returned to Lubbock on Saturday evening with the Big 12 Championship trophy in-hand from their 143-point performance. The men’s team hit 25 All-Big 12 marks, totaling 33 top-eight finishing honorees. All but two events had Tech athletes claiming conference honors.

Four athletes hailed conference crowns in their respective events, and seven had silver-medal finishes. Vincent Crisp, Trey Culver, Andrew Hudson and Divine Oduduru were the first-place finishers, holding 56 of the 143 points.

Hudson and Oduduru were the high-point scorers of the meet, totaling 18 a piece from their 1-2 finishes in the 60m and 200m dashes. Oduduru, a freshman, clocked a 20.68 run in the 200m for his title, and Hudson a 6.62 race in the 60m. Both were awarded their first-ever Big 12 titles.

Soaring yet again in the high jump competition was senior Trey Culver. The Lubbock native, ranked first in the country, was up against Vernon Turner who shares that No. 1 nationally ranked spot. Culver won the competition for his first-ever indoor Big 12 title at 2.31m/7-7.00.

Vincent Crisp clinched the No. 3 and No. 6 all-time Texas Tech 600-yard run times in his preliminary and final races. A 1:08.90 run ultimately secured Crisp his first-ever conference crown.

Next up, the Red Raiders will prepare for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, held in College Station, Texas, on March 9-10.

–TECH–

Malley Stoddard

The post Men’s Track & Field Ranked No. 1 for Third-Straight Week appeared first on Rock 101.1.