In The Name Of Haggard By Kris Mason | Apr 6, 2018 @ 3:16 PM Today would have been Merle's 81st birthday. There's no better way to celebrate the life of a legend with Merle Haggard covers from future legends. Well, George and Willie are already legends but you know what I mean. Turn it up!