In The Name Of Haggard
By Kris Mason
|
Apr 6, 2018 @ 3:16 PM

Today would have been Merle’s 81st birthday.  There’s no better way to celebrate the life of a legend with Merle Haggard covers from future legends.  Well, George and Willie are already legends but you know what I mean.  Turn it up!

