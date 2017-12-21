Michael Ray Busted For DUI

Micheal Ray apologized to fans for his DUI early Wednesday morning. Not only did he apologize, he promised to rebuild their trust.

Ray was busted Wednesday morning after a small fender-bender at McDonald’s in his hometown of Eustis, Florida. Funny thing about this is no only did he fail a field sobriety test, he was also in possession of cannabis oil! I never would’ve guessed. Micheal Ray is 29 years old and made a mistake. I don’t think we needed an apology though. I’m sure fans will forgive him and will think nothing of it.

His statement reads, “I want to apologize to my fans, family, and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation. I am so very sorry for the disappointment these events have caused everyone. I know it will take time; however, I will do everything I can to rebuild your trust.”

It’s all good Micheal Ray. Keep making music brother.