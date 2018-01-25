Grammy Nominated Midland on the Late Show

Hell yeah! Midland killed it on The Late Show with “Make A Little”. These guys have already been nominated for two Grammy’s! I push Midland pretty hard around here. I don’t want people to get tired of it, but at the same time I want everyone to understand what they are doing for this industry. Some people (mostly Texas Country fans) probably hate the fact that these guys have had so much success in such little time. I do see their side of this. They probably feel that Midland have not put in their “1,000 hours” playing no paying gigs in run down honky tonk’s across Texas. In other words they haven’t earned their right to be where they are now.

Personally, I couldn’t care less. Typically I would, but the sound that Midland is trying to bring back to mainstream country radio is what I have been pushing for, for so long. It’s obviously the record companies that are “allowing” this and that is perfectly okay with me. The big boys in Nashville are finally going to let the pendulum swing back to the old sound. Lets just hope more and more artists get in on this.

