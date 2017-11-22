Mike Leach Interview With Pete Christy

Who gets the first interview with Mike Leach? None other than Pete THE Christy. Dude’s great. See more interview’s with Pete on the Rockin’ Pre-game on Rock 101.1 and “I Beat Pete” segment’s at kcbd.com.

Fist of all I would like to give some love to Pete Christy. His approach was classic. Pete asked questions, Leach answered. No improvisation. Great questions with a little Thanksgiving small talk at the end. Mike Leach then proceeds to thank Pete for all he has done here in Lubbock and I agree!

It’s true The Pirate does not rule out a return to Raider Land. If Texas Tech could come up with some kind of crazy amount of millions of dollars, swallow a little pride, apologize and get him back, they will have won the hearts of all Red Raider fans. If, in fact, Texas Tech does owe him money.

Either way, Mike Leach could bring wins to this program. Like it or not, wins are all that matter at this level of sports. We need wins. We need to be feared in the Big 12 again. We have some of the best uniforms in the Big 12. “Look good, feel good, play good”. We have the looks down. Considering the facilities we now have, the “feel good” part is covered. That leaves out the most important part. “play good”. Leach can bring it back. Is “look good, feel good, play good” grammatically correct? I’m not sure and i am not going to look into it.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll (Kris Mason)