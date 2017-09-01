MuttNation Fans, we wanted to give you another #HurricaneHarvey update!! You all are so amazing and so many of you are asking how you can help. First, we want to THANK YOU for the amazing amount of support we have received so far!! <<<WOW>>> We are so grateful. Here are the items that we have requested:
*Paper Towels
*Dog toys
*Dog Treats
*Cat Litter
*Cat Toys
*Cat Treats
*Bath Towels
*Fleece Blankets
TEXAS DROP OFF LOCATION
The Pink Pistol
144 East North, Lindale TX 75771
Check Store Hours
OKLAHOMA DROP OFF LOCATION
Humane Society of Tulsa
6232 E 60th Street, Tulsa, 74135
Hours: Tue-Sat 10-5
OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT
FINANCIAL DONATIONS: Muttnationfoundation.com
Checks to: MuttNation Foundation c/o Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, PO Box 340020, Nashville, TN 37203
SHOP FROM HOME: It Will Ship to Us: http://amzn.to/2vBa0V6
We know that many of you have questions about volunteering and adopting. Please stay tuned to this page for continued updates!! Right now our main focus is to help as many animals as possible. Please know we are listening and please continue to #PrayForTexas!
Miranda Lambert MuttNation Foundation For Harvey
MuttNation Fans, we wanted to give you another #HurricaneHarvey update!! You all are so amazing and so many of you are asking how you can help. First, we want to THANK YOU for the amazing amount of support we have received so far!! <<<WOW>>> We are so grateful. Here are the items that we have requested: