Miranda Lambert MuttNation Foundation For Harvey

‪MuttNation Fans, we wanted to give you another #HurricaneHarvey update!! You all are so amazing and so many of you are asking how you can help. First, we want to THANK YOU for the amazing amount of support we have received so far!! <<<WOW>>> We are so grateful. Here are the items that we have requested:

*Paper Towels

*Dog toys

*Dog Treats

*Cat Litter

*Cat Toys

*Cat Treats

*Bath Towels

*Fleece Blankets

TEXAS DROP OFF LOCATION

The Pink Pistol

144 East North, Lindale TX 75771

Check Store Hours

OKLAHOMA DROP OFF LOCATION

Humane Society of Tulsa

6232 E 60th Street, Tulsa, 74135

Hours: Tue-Sat 10-5

OTHER WAYS TO SUPPORT

FINANCIAL DONATIONS: Muttnationfoundation.com

Checks to: MuttNation Foundation c/o Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, PO Box 340020, Nashville, TN 37203

SHOP FROM HOME: It Will Ship to Us: http://amzn.to/2vBa0V6

We know that many of you have questions about volunteering and adopting. Please stay tuned to this page for continued updates!! Right now our main focus is to help as many animals as possible. Please know we are listening and please continue to #PrayForTexas!