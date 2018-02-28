Miranda Lambert: Single Again!

Miranda Lambert is single again! She and Anderson East have reportedly split after two years together. Sources say Anderson East is the one that pulled the plug, although the two had been growing apart due to busy work schedules. Miranda’s friend says, “She didn’t see it coming. But she refuses to sit around feeling sorry for herself.”

I am okay with this. Miranda Lambert deserves to be with someone that will treat her right, like myself. Considering the fact that I am a small market radio DJ, I would shower her with cheap everything. Dinners, flowers, jewelry from the flea market, trips to Buffalo Lake and even Palo Duro Canyon when I have a little extra cash to throw around. That’s just how I roll. Plus, I have some prime real estate right off Avenue Q where it is sometimes safe to pick my pawn shop six string on the porch and sip Miller High Life, the champagne of beers. It is a rear unit so I have a breathtaking view of the backside of the house in front of me. There’s no possible way she could turn this offer down. If it’s a ring she’s looking for, my credit is horrible so financing is out of the question. However, that flea market jewelry offer is still on the table!

