Miss Universe Crowned

Nov 27, 2017

The Miss Universe pageant was held  in Las Vegas Sunday, where Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown.

