Monkeys On The Loose

Residents who live in a small town in Ohio swear they’re not seeing things when they tell people monkeys are on the loose in their neighborhood.

Police say they’re aware of the reported monkey sightings and are investigating. Residents suspect the monkeys were pets at some point.

Some residents have used their phones to capture photos of the monkeys hanging out in trees.

Residents say the monkeys haven’t been spotted since being photographed several weeks ago but can still be heard.

