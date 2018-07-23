Most Underrated Towns In Each State. What’s Your Favorite Gem?

Here we are in the thick of travel season, and most of us have favorite travel destination we love to visit….maybe several. But what about those sleeper towns, hidden gems you stumble across and think, “I’ll go back there!”? As found on MSN and compiled by Cheapism.com, ; a list of the most underrated towns in each state. In Texas, it’s Wimberley. southwest of Austin in the Hill Country, where the Cypress and Blanco Rivers join. For New Mexico, the choice was Cloudcroft, southwest of Ruidoso, and home to the notoriously haunted Lodge. Breckinridge the ski resort town was named in Colorado, and in Oklahoma it’s Chandler on Route 66. Here’s the link to the full list for every state; https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/smart-living/the-most-underrated-town-in-every-state/ss-AAxfxdV?li=BBnb7Kz#image=37

Do you have any hidden little gems you’ve stumbled upon in your travels as far as underrated towns? For me, I agree with Cloudcroft and have actually experienced a “Rebecca” haunting at The Lodge, but also would add Flagstaff, AZ. What about you?