Movie Of The Week: The Polka King

Witness the greatest scandal in Polka history. The Polka King is the hilarious true story of Jan “Lewan” Lewandowski. The infamous polka musician, played by Jack Black, carried out a Ponzi scheme in Pennsylvania that sent shock waves across the Polka community.<—-That’s funny. “Shock waves”.

Lewan took advantage of the elderly and their money. Don’t get me wrong, this is no laughing matter. But the way Jack Black embraced this character is hilarious. He did the same thing in the movie Bernie. If you haven’t seen it, watch it. He takes roles that suit him perfectly and it always makes for awkward, “Lord, I’d hate to be that guy” moments. I love the way it makes me feel for some reason. When I feel embarrassed for a character in a movie, that character is being played by a good actor.

Another great example of this is I Love You Man starring Paul Rudd. Too many awkward moments to speak on.

I watched this movie for the first time last night and I couldn’t take my eyes off of the screen. Great movie!

Also starring starring Jenny Slate, and Jason Schwartzman, The Polka King is sure to make you realize that the things you have done in life aren’t that bad! On Netflix now!

