Movie of the Week: Gold

I like anything that is based on true events. I also like anything that involves crime. This movie has both. Mathew McConaughey does a spectacular job embracing this character. This is a great movie that really doesn’t have many low points.

Gold is an American crime drama directed by Stephen Gaghan. It’s based on the true events of the largest “gold strike” in the history of gold.

In 1981, Kenny Wells, portrayed by McConaughey, struck what was know as the largest gold mine in history. Here’s the thing. It was never a gold strike to begin with. I don’t want to give away too much of the story, but in a nut shell, there was never any gold. Well, that’s not entirely true. There was some gold, but not much. His partner and geologist, Michael Acosta, portrayed by Edgar Ramirez, “salted” the gold. Which means he added gold dust to the samples to increase the value. They got caught and that is that. Kenny Wells had nothing to do with this but no one believes him.

The movie does end with a little surprise so watch it. I think you’ll like it! It’s available on Netflix.

