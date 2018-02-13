Movie Of The Week: Oldboy

By far, this is the best movie I have watched in a while. It had me wondering, what is the point? The entire time. I kept asking myself, why? Why did these people do this him? What the hell is going on? I felt as if I was just as confused as the main character! Until the end. Then it all came together.

Oldboy is a neo-noir, action, thriller and just plain weird. It is actually a South Korean film that was originally released in 2003. Written by, well, I don’t think it matters who wrote it. You won’t recognize their names anyway. They’re Korean! But they sure are some twisted fella’s.

I love weird movies. The weirder the better. Oldboy is not only weird, it’s sick, twisted and demented. HIDE YO KIDS FOR THIS ONE!!

American film director Spike Lee came at me hard with this re-make. Released in 2013, it received a mixed reception from both critics and audiences, with praises for both acting and visual styles, but criticism for the comparisons to the original and adding nothing new to the film. The film was a box office bomb, with one of the worst financial performances of Lee’s directing career.

Critics do not matter to me. Neither do box office statistics. I often find that movies that do not do well at the box office, are movies that I like. This is one of those movies.

Oldboy:

In 1993, alcoholic advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin) becomes intoxicated and before passing out he sees a woman with a yellow umbrella. When he wakes he finds himself locked within a hotel room. He has no idea who is holding him captive or why. They provide him with necessities and a television but explain nothing. Joe sees a news report that says his ex-wife Donna was raped and murdered and he is the prime suspect. He also saw that his daughter Mia was adopted.

Over the next 20 years, Joe works himself into shape, compiles a list of all those who want to imprison him, and writes letters to eventually give to Mia. One day, he sees an interview with Mia, who says she would forgive her father if she ever saw him.

Joe is drugged shortly thereafter, and wakes to find himself outside with a cell phone and a small amount of money.

That is all I will tell you about this movie. It just gets deeper and deeper from there. This is where the questions really began for me. I honestly had no idea why these people took him. I didn’t know if it was a game and would have some kind of jigsaw spin, which would’ve been highly disappointing. That is not the case at all.

The original trailer

I must warn you. When I say this movie is twisted it is. I mean it. At least by my definition. The end will completely shock you. I did not see it coming and it freaked me out a little, and that’s exactly why I like it so much. Oldboy. Watch it.

Available on Netflix

Rated: R

Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Samuel L. Jackson

