Movie of the Week: Veronica

This movie is in Spanish and has subtitles so if you don’t do subtitles then don’t waste your time. I am not going to tell you much about the movie simply because I want you to enjoy the movie the way I did, so this blog is not a spoiler unless you watch the video at the end. However, I will tell you about the story that inspired the movie. Veronica was released on Netflix last Monday. I saw a trailer for this movie and thought I would give it a shot. It’s official, Veronica has restored my faith in horror films. Not because it is such a great movie, but because the story is so mysterious. It wasn’t just a couple of people claiming to be haunted by an evil spirit. Multiple people including police officers and an Inspector witnessed this phenomena. I am extremely picky when it comes to three things. Music, food, and horror films. The real story is what fascinates me and the movie just made me even more curios.

Before I get into the true events, I would like to note that the movie is not exactly accurate, but there is a reason for that. Sometimes a writer/director has to change things just a little, without taking away from the actual story, to keep the audience interested. You will find that in any “based on true events” movie. In the movie, the girl that is “possessed” makes the emergency phone call to the police. In the actual police report, written by the inspector that arrived on site, her parents made the call. Also, in the movie, the girls perform the ritual in order to summon Veronica’s father. That is not accurate either. The seance was performed to communicate with the boyfriend of one of the girls late boyfriend. From what I can tell those are the only major differences. I searched and searched trying to find the actual audio of the call to the police station but I had no luck.

Directed by Paco Plaza (best known for 2007’s [REC] zombie movie and it’s sequels), Veronica kicks some serious ass in today’s “horror” genre. The fact that it’s inspired by true events makes it even creepier. The movie is based on the police report written by Chief Inspect of the National Police, Jose Pedro Negri. This spiritual phenomena took place in a neighborhood know as Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, which for some reason is also creepy. Again, this is all documented. This is the story of Estefania Gutierrez Lazaro (Veronica).

The story goes, that in 1990, 18 year old Estefania Gutierrez Lazaro reportedly performed a seance at school with two friends. According to Estefania’s friends, they performed the ritual in an attempt to contact the boyfriend of one of the girls, who had recently died in a tragic motorcycle accident. A nun found them and broke the Ouija board interrupting the ritual, shattering the glass the girls were using as a planchette. A planchette is what each person puts their finger upon so the spirit in contact can appropriately communicate. When the planchette shattered, both the nun and girls claimed to have seen some form of smoke come from the glass that was inhaled by Estefania. Her parents claimed that from that moment forward, their daughters health began deteriorating. Estefania began having seizures and hallucinations in which she did not suffer from prior to the seance.

When Chief Inspector Jose Pedro Negri received the frantic phone call from Mr. Gutierrez, he was expecting an intruder to be in their home. He had no idea what he was about to walk into. He assembled a small team of officers to respond to the call. When they arrived on the scene, Mr. and Mrs. Gutierrez were standing outside in the cold, too frightened to go back inside their apartment. The couple told police they were haunted by a “shadowy being.” Estefanio’s mother was quoted recalling a time she was grabbed by this being:

“I felt pressure on top of me but there was no one around. I said [to Mr. Gutierrez] ‘there’s someone here.’ I then felt a pair of hands grab my feet and then grab my hand, which were uncovered by the blanket.” – Concepcion Lazaro Gutierrez

The officers went into the apartment to investigate. It was then that they themselves began to experience things that they could not explain. Loud noises coming from an empty balcony. Doors opening and closing and so on and so forth. The men went to Estefania’s room and found a crucifix lying in the middle of the room and a poster that had been clawed. According to Mr. Gutierrez (Estefania’s fater) the crucifix hung from the same nail as the clawed poster. They then saw the crucified Jesus separate from the cross. Yes, somehow, Jesus was separated from that crucifix right in front of their eyes. As the men continued to search the room for an intruder, a loud pounding noise echoed across the room to which no source was ever found. It was at this point, two of the officers that accompanied Inspector Negri into the creepy apartment, decided to wait outside in the cold rather than stay in the apartment. Mr. Gutierrez also noted that he witnessed a framed photograph of his daughter, Estefania, mysteriously falling off the table and igniting into flames, burning only her face. An officer also reportedly noticed a “crimson colored goo” on some of the furniture. A substance that the Gutierrez’s had never seen before. Inspector Negri was told by the family that they had experienced disembodied voices and an extreme drop in temperature while in the bathroom. While in the bathroom the inspector felt the hair on his neck stand on end and a mysterious drop in temperature. Just like the family claimed. Part of Inspector Negri’s report reads as follows:

“It was a cold unlike anything I’ve ever felt before…” – Inspector Jose Negri

I cannot find a translated version of the police report in which this movie in based upon. If you find one, or know Spanish and can translate for me, please let me know! To see actual photos of Estefania and the police report (in Spanish) visit enigmasdemedianoche.com.

***SPOILER ALERT***

If you do not want to know what happens in the end, DO NOT watch this video.

If you are in need of a good horror film, look no further than Veronica. It’s well directed and the music has a Stranger Things/X-Files vibe. I never really considered the music in Stranger Things to be creepy until this film. You may not go absolutely nuts over the movie itself, but once you know the story, you might want to turn on the lights and douse yourself in holy water.

Rated: R

Director: Paco Plaza

Available on Netfix

