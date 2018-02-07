Music Mogul Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump

Well, in an interview with Vulture, published today (Feb 7th), 84 year old music mogul Quincy Jones claimed that he dated Ivanka Trump. Quincy claims he dated Ivanka twelve years ago. This can’t be true. Here’s what he said:

“Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m’fer. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life.” According to the producer, Quincy used to hangout with the 36 year fashion designers father, The Donald.

Quincy has always been open about his “love life”. He once claimed he had 22 different girlfriends across the country and they all knew about each other!

I don’t doubt for one second that he had dinner with her. But going to dinner with someone and dating them are two completely different things. Who knows. Maybe he actually did date her.

