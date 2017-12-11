Senior Brielle Blaire leads Tech with sixth double-digit game of the season

ALBUQUERQUE – In an historic game for the University of New Mexico, Lady Raider Basketball fell to the Lobos, 90-56, on Wednesday evening.

UNM earned its 10th win of the season over Texas Tech (3-5), marking the best start in school history.

The Lady Raiders outrebounded the Lobos for the second straight year and tallied four blocks compared to New Mexico’s two.

Tech kept it close in the first quarter, holding the Lobos to zero made three-pointers.

After junior Recee’ Caldwell hit a jumper to tie the game at 14-14, New Mexico went on a 13-0 run to extend its lead to 27-14. The Lady Raiders fought back, cutting the deficit to just 10 heading into intermission.

The Lobos came out of the half and outscored the Lady Raiders, 24-12, as they went 11-for-11 at the charity stripe.

New Mexico continued to stretch its lead through the fourth quarter, capturing the win, 90-56.

Three Lobo players scored double-digit points against the Lady Raiders including center Jaisa Nunn who posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Guards Cherise Beynon and Tesha Buck both scored 20+ points.

Senior Brielle Blaire led the Lady Raiders for the fourth time this season with her sixth double-digit game. Senior Jada Terry went 3-for-3 from the field and was one free throw shy of being perfect at the line. She scored nine points and tallied five rebounds for Tech.

UP NEXT

After a week break for finals, the Lady Raiders return to the United Supermarkets Arena to host Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, Dec. 13, for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post New Mexico Defeats Lady Raiders, 90-56 appeared first on Rock 101.1.