New Movies In Theaters This Week

THE EQUALIZER 2 (Thriller)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo

Robert McCall returns to deliver his special brand of vigilante justice — but how far will he go when it’s someone he loves?

The Equalizer was originally a TV show, starring Edward Woodward, that aired from 1985 to 1989. This is the first time Denzel has ever done made a sequel. The first Equalizer grossed $101.5 million in North America.

MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN! (Musical)

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Cher, Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James,Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters

Sophie finds out more about her mother’s past while seeking guidance on how to handle her pregnancy.

I have never liked musicals so I won’t be watching this one. But it has an all-star cast! The first one came out in 2008 and grossed $615.7 million worldwide. This go ’round had a budget of $75 million and I’m sure they will at least triple that. This movie mark’s Cher’s first on-screen film role since 2010. Also, Cher looks like a man. 😀

UNFRIENDED: DARK WEB (Horror)

Starring: Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Chelsea Alden, Colin Woodell

A teen comes into possession of a new laptop and soon discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back. The director of this film debuted the trailer on the actual dark web.

