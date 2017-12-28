Everyone is probably thinking about how they can better themselves for 2018. Let me ask you this. Did you achieve your resolution goal for this year? Probably not. You should probably try that one again before you move on to a new one.

According to a new Marist Poll, 12% of people say they would like to work on “being a better person”. 12% also said they want to work on losing weight in the new year. Then of course you have all of the other typical answer’s like “exercising more”, “eating healthier, and “getting a better job”.

68% of people SAY they kept their 2017 new years resolution. Did you??

