New Years Resolution:
By Kris Mason
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 5:07 PM
New Year's Resolutions, a long list of items!!!

Everyone is probably thinking about how they can better themselves for 2018.  Let me ask you this.  Did you achieve your resolution goal for this year?  Probably not.  You should probably try that one again before you move on to a new one.

It’s the same old Resolutions every single year.  More exercise, quit smoking, save money, blah, blah, blaaaah!  The most popular for 2018?  “Being a better person” and “losing weight”.

According to a new Marist Poll, 12% of people say they would like to work on “being a better person”.  12% also said they want to work on losing weight in the new year.  Then of course you have all of the other typical answer’s like “exercising more”, “eating healthier, and “getting a better job”.

Being a better person was more popular among people 45 years old and under.  Losing weight was apparently more popular among older people.  Which really surprised me.  I figured that would be for the people in their thirties.  Mostly women.  

68% of people SAY they kept their 2017 new years resolution.  Did you??

