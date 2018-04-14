Nilehn Tabbed As Hogan Award Semifinalist

The senior Red Raider is the first in program history to be named a Hogan semifinalist

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Fredrik Nilehn has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Ben Hogan Award, the most prestigious individual honor in collegiate golf.

Nilehn, ranked as one of the nation’s top-10 players by both Golfstat (5) and Golfweek (6), is the first Red Raider in program history to be named a semifinalist for this award.

Coming off a 2016-17 junior campaign in which he won two individual tournament titles and earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Tournament Team, Nilehn has kept it rolling in 2018, with a scoring average of 69.38, and he has finished in the top 15 at each of Tech’s tournaments this season in which he has played.

Each semifinalist’s school receives a scholarship grant for its men’s golf program. Since 2002, more than $700,000 in scholarships has been awarded to more than two dozen universities.

The Ben Hogan Award is issued annually in May to the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during the past 12-month period. The award’s selection committee, which votes during each stage of the process, is comprised of nearly two dozen leaders and experts in professional, amateur and collegiate golf.

On Wednesday, May 2, the group of semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists. The three finalists will then travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to attend a black-tie banquet where the winner will be crowned at Colonial Country Club on Monday, May 21, prior to the start of the PGA TOUR’s Fort Worth Invitational.

The Ben Hogan Trophy was first issued in 1990 at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles and also included academic achievement in its original list of standards. In 2002, the Ben Hogan Award moved to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Hogan’s hometown and the site of five of his PGA TOUR victories. At that time, it revised its criteria to its current standard of honoring the outstanding amateur collegiate golfer. In 2005, the tradition of inviting the three finalists began in 2005.

Winners of the Ben Hogan Award include seven golfers currently ranked in the top 100 in the Official World Gold Rankings—Jon Rahm (2015, 2016), Rickie Fowler (2008), Patrick Cantlay (2012), Kyle Stanley (2009), Peter Uihlein (2011), Bill Haas (2004) and Ryan Moore (2005). Other recipients include: Ricky Barnes (2003), Matt Every (2006), Chris Kirk (2007), Hunter Mahan (2003), Maverick McNealy (2017), Patrick Rodgers (2014), Nick Taylor (2010), D.J. Trahan (2002) and Chris Williams (2013).

Nilehn also made the cut to the final 20 players on the Haskins Award Watch List, checking in at No. 5 this week.

The No. 5 Red Raiders return to action this weekend, April 13-15, at the El Macero Classic, where Tech will look to defend its 2017 team tournament title.

Blake Zimmerman

