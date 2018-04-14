No. 13 Lady Raiders Drop Sooners

Texas Tech earns fourth conference win of the season

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 13 Lady Raiders picked up their fifth win in six matches with a 4-3 victory over Oklahoma on Friday night.

The Lady Raiders (15-5, 4-2 Big 12) captured the doubles point with wins on courts two and one. The Sooners (12-10, 2-4 Big 12) took the advantage with a win on court three before Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba earned a 7-6 (4) win in tiebreaks. No. 15 Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak clinched the point with a 7-6 (7) win over OU’s top doubles pair.

In singles play, Federici gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-0 victory on court four. Tech took a 3-0 advantage after Katelyn Jackson fought back for a comeback win on court six. She dropped her first set, 6-1, before taking back-to-back sets (6-3, 6-1) for the win.

The Sooners tied the match at 3-3 with three straight wins on courts three, one and two.

It all came down to the third set on Dvorak’s court. Dvorak fell in the first set, 6-1, and forced a decisive third with a 6-4 set two. The final set came down to tiebreaks and Dvorak came out on top with a 7-4 win.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to Stillwater, Okla., on Sunday to take on No. 11 Oklahoma State. First serve is set for 1 p.m.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

