No. 21 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Blanked at No. 30 Tulane

The Red Raiders were handed their first shutout and first true road loss of the season.

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The No. 21 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was unable to find its rhythm against No. 30 Tulane who secured the 7-0 sweep on Sunday at the City Park Pepsi Tennis Center.

Tommy Milnikov picked up a sole set for the Red Raiders (12-4) on court one before he fell in a tightly-contested super tiebreaker by an 11-9 margin to No. 24 Constantin Schmitz.

The remaining five singles matches were decided in straight sets. It was Hamish Stewart who provided the fourth point

Stewart clinched the 4-0 victory for the Green Wave (6-4) with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 decision over Alex Sendegeya at the No. 3 position.

Double action was settled when No. 50 Tyler Shick and Luis Erlenbusch handed a 6-3 loss to Artem Kapshuk and Ilgiz Valiev in the No. 2 spot. Shortly after, Stewart and Tim Ruetzel posted a 6-2 decision over Matheus Leite and Mylnikov at the bottom of the lineup.

Connor Curry and Sendegeya were locked in a 4-3 matchup against Schmitz and Ewan Moore when play stopped on court one.

The Red Raiders will look to regroup and protect their undefeated home record when Rice visits the McLeod Tennis Center next Sunday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. CT, and admission is free to all home matches.

No. 30 Tulane 7, No. 21 Texas Tech 0

Feb. 25, 2018 at New Orleans, La. (City Park Pepsi Tennis Center)

Singles

1 – No. 24 Constantin Schmitz (TLN) defeats Tommy Mylnikov (TTU): 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (11-9)

2 – Ewan Moore (TLN) defeats Connor Curry (TTU): 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

3 – Hamish Stewart (TLN) defeats Alex Sendegeya (TTU): 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

4 – No. 95 Tyler Schick (TLN) defeats Ilgiz Valiev (TTU): 7-5, 6-2

5 – Luis Erlenbusch (TLN) defeats Artem Kapshuk (TTU): 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

6 – Tim Ruetzel (TLN) defeats Matheus Leite (TTU): 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 6, 4, 3, 5, 2, 1

Doubles

1 – Connor Curry/Alex Sendegeya (TTU) vs Ewan Moore/Constantin Schmitz (TLN): 3-4, unfinished

2 – No. 50 Tyler Schick/Luis Erlenbusch (TLN) defeats Artem Kapshuk/Ilgiz Valiev (TTU): 6-3

3 – Hamish Stewart/Tim Ruetzel (TLN) defeats Matheus Leite/Tommy Mylnikov (TTU): 6-2

Order of finish: 2, 3

Texas Tech: 12-4; National Ranking: No. 21

Tulane: 6-4; National Ranking: No. 30

MATT DUNAWAY

