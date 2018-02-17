No. 24 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Back at Home Versus Indiana

The Red Raiders return to the McLeod Tennis Center for the first time since Jan. 21st.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 24 Texas Tech men’s tennis team will play its first home match in nearly a month as the Red Raiders square off with Indiana on Saturday.

First serve is on-tap for 3 p.m. CT from the McLeod Tennis Center. The Red Raiders (11-3) have won all seven of their home matches on the season, and admission is free to the McLeod Tennis Center.

Texas Tech has defeated the Hoosiers (5-3) in each of the last four seasons which includes a tightly-contested 4-3 matchup in La Jolla, California last season.

The Red Raiders three setbacks have all come against fellow ITA Top 25 opponents, most recently a 4-3 battle versus No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday.

“We talked about it with the team, and we knew it could go one of two ways,” Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. “We could feel bad about not getting that win, or we can use it and feel like we are playing good tennis. We want to use it in a positive direction and keep playing good tennis in front of our home crowd. The guys have had a good work ethic at practice this week. They’ve worked really hard before we play a very good Indiana team, who we beat 4-3 at a neutral site last year. Like always, we use revenge in our favor. I have no doubt they will be using it in theirs. We’ve got to be ready and step up to the challenge. I feel like we’ve been doing a lot of great things. If we can come out and play doubles like we’ve been, I feel very confident that things can go well for us.”

Texas Tech has dialed up a 50-27 singles record in dual match action headed by Ilgiz Valiev who has rattled off seven consecutive victories en route to an 11-2 record. Valiev has won six of his seven decision in the No. 4 positon. Matheus Leite and Artem Kapshuk has secured 9-4 and 8-3 singles marks, respectively.

The top three spots in the lineup have been headlined by Tommy Mylnikov, Connor Curry and Alex Sendegeya. It was Sendegeya who emerged with a three-set over Texas A&M to extend the match and even the score at 3-3.

Texas Tech’s doubles teams have tucked away a 24-9 record and secured the doubles points in 11 of 14 matches on the season. The Red Raiders have already used 13 combinations. Curry and Mylnikov rattled off a hard-fought 7-5 triumph over the nation’s No. 6 pair in Texas A&M’s Jordi Arconada and Juan Carlos Aguilar last time out.

“Tennis is a game of repetition,” Masi said. “I think we’ve instilled that over and over again in a few basic areas. We’ve been so far, so good in terms of executing in doubles. We still have to go out and do it again this week. Like anything else, you’re not as good as your last match. We’ve had a good focus on it in our practices. Our guys know how important that doubles point is. They’ve had good energy and have come out of the gate pretty strong each time. Hopefully, we can do that again on Saturday. “

MATT DUNAWAY

