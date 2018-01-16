No. 24 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Blanks Midwestern State, 7-0

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 24 Texas Tech men’s tennis team cranked out a 7-0 sweep of Midwestern State during its home opener Friday at the McLeod Tennis Center.

The Red Raiders (3-1) won the doubles point and swept all six matches highlighted by a trio of three-set comeback victories.

“We set up the schedule this season because of last year and just needing to get a little more experience at the beginning of the season heading into the bulk of our schedule,” Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. “I also scheduled a couple of early matches so some of our younger guys could come in, and hopefully get some wins under their belts. We were able to do that today. I think we showed some of that immaturity and youthfulness at times. Hopefully, we can improve on that come Sunday.”

Texas Tech struck fast in double as Jackson Cobb and Connor Curry dialed up a 6-2 win over Dillon Pineda and Angel Palacios at the top of the lineup. Justin Bloss and Ilgiz Valiev came away with a 6-3 decision against Vasudev Vijayaraman and Nolan McCaig in the No. 2 position.

Midwestern State earned a 6-4 victory courtesy of Denney Norrie and Alex Martinez-Roca over Pyry Hyrkkonen and Matheus Leite at the No. 3 spot.

Valiev captured the second point for the Red Raiders with a steady 6-3, 6-2 triumph over John Sundaram on court two. Then, Hyrkkonen dismissed Norrie by a 6-1, 6-4 margin to make it 3-0 in the No. 5 slot.

The Red Raiders clinched the match when Curry registered a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win on court one. Curry closed the match in-style by winning the final 10 games.

Leite rattled off a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over McCaig in the No. 4 position followed by Justin Bloss who overcame a 5-1 deficit in the super tiebreaker to snatch a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 1-0 (8) win at the bottom of the lineup.

Cobb completed the sweep and grinded out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Pineda on court three.

“We were slow out there, and there was some colder weather,” Masi said. “The ball wasn’t coming at us like is was in Hawaii where there were a lot warmer conditions. I just told the team in the locker room that we can be as tired as we were today on Sunday. I want to see us improve and come out with a little bit more sense of urgency than we did today and impose ourselves on our opponents a little bit better. If we can do that, I think we will have a little bit easier time out there.”

Texas Tech continues its seven-match homestand versus UTPB on Saturday. First serve will take place at 1 p.m. CT from the McLeod Tennis Center. The Red Raiders also will face UTSA at 12 p.m. CT and Abilene Christian at 3:30 p.m. CT on Monday over the holiday weekend. Admission is free to all home matches.

No. 24 Texas Tech 7, Midwestern State 0

Jan. 12, 2018 at Lubbock, Texas (McLeod Tennis Center)

Singles

1 – Connor Curry (TTU) defeats Vasudev Vijayaraman (MSU): 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

2 – Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) defeats Joshua Sundaram (MSU): 6-3, 6-2

3 – Jackson Cobb (TTU) defeats Dillon Pineda (MSU): 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

4 – Matheus Leite (TTU) defeats Nolan McCaig (MSU): 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

5 – Pyry Hyrkkonen (TTU) defeats Denney Norrie (MSU): 6-1, 6-4

6 – Justin Bloss (TTU) defeats Alex Martinez-Roca (MSU): 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-8)

Order of Finish: 2, 5, 1, 4, 6, 3

Doubles

1 – Jackson Cobb/Connor Curry (TTU) defeats Dillon Pineda/Angel Palacios (MSU): 6-2

2 – Justin Bloss/Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) vs. Vasudev Vijayaraman/Nolan McCaig (MSU): 6-3

3 – Denney Norrie/Alex Martinez-Roca (MSU) defeats Pyry Hyrkkonen/Matheus Leite (TTU): 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 2, 3

Texas Tech: 4-1; National Ranking: No. 24

Midwestern State: 0-1

