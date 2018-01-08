No. 24 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Takes Doan Hawaii 5-2 in Opener

The Red Raiders take on No. 21 Florida State on Monday.

HONOLULU, O’ahu, Hawaii – The No. 24 Texas Tech men’s tennis team kicked off the Rainbow Warrior Classic and dual match play with a 5-2 take down of Hawaii on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Raiders will face N. 21 Florida State on Monday and return focus back to Hawaii on the third day of competition.

“We need to be better at executing at certain moments, but for a first match I’m pretty pleased,” said Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi. “Hawaii fought really hard and made it tough for us to close out the match. Tomorrow will be tough against FSU and we will need to play better for sure.”

No. 33 Connor Curry and Matheus Leite set the tone of the day securing the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Blaz Seric and Lucas LaBrunie.

Freshman duo Artem Kapshuk and Ilgiz Valiev cliched the doubles point for the Red Raiders over Aleksa Lazarevic and Eric Kenneth by a similar 6-3 margin to give Tech a 1-0 advantage heading into singles action,

A clean sweep of doubles play was wrapped up by a tie-breaking 7-6 (7-5) victory courtesy of Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya over Felix Albert and Fabien Woehrl on court one.

“We played solid in doubles today and with a lot of energy.” said Masi, “It was a good day overall.”

Four Red Raiders took home singles victories.

Curry highlighted singles play with a match clinching 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 win over Albert on court two

Kapshuk and Leite each contributed sweeping victories over LaBrunie (6-2, 6-0) and Woehrl (6-4, 6-0) on courts two and three, respectively.

Last to notch a singles match point for Tech was Sendegeya who went three sets (6-2, 2-6, 6-4) with Seric on court one.

The Red Raiders are set to face No. 21 Florida State at 4 p.m. CT Monday afternoon.

Following the Rainbow Warrior Classic, Texas Tech returns home for seven matches over a nine-day span. The Red Raiders meet Midwestern State next Saturday with a 1 p.m. CT first serve. Admission is free to all home matches at the McLeod Tennis Center.

–TECH—

No. 24 Texas Tech 5, Hawaii 2

MATT DUNAWAY

The post No. 24 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Takes Doan Hawaii 5-2 in Opener appeared first on Rock 101.1.