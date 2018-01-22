No. 25 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Dumps ULL for 6th Straight Win

The Red Raiders have won three of their six matches during the winning streak via the shutout.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 25 Texas Tech men’s tennis turned in its most complete performance of the young season with a 7-0 blanking of Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday at the McLeod Tennis Center.

The Red Raiders (7-1) extended their winning streak to six in a row and have captured a trio of shutouts during the six-game streak.

“I think this was our best match start-to-finish today,” Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. “I’m just really proud of the guys especially with the way they came out and took the doubles point. They kept surging ahead going into singles. It’s a tough team to play when they come at you with some big serves and going after their ground strokes. I think we were able to keep our mindset offensive. I liked how we were coming forward a lot to the net. That’s something we have really been preaching to the guys, and they were doing a good job with that in their games. We just have to keep looking to do that because we are going to be playing indoors on Sunday. That’s a good game style to have when we go inside.”

Texas Tech was solid in doubles action as Jackson Cobb and Ilgiz Valiev won five straight games to close out a 6-2 win over Arthur Libaud and Jamie Fraser on court two.

All square at 2-2, Connor Curry and Alex Sendegeya broke the tie with a well-placed service return on a deuce point. The duo held serve and wouldn’t surrender the break en route to a 6-4 victory over Vlad Kramarov and Elio Lago at the top of the lineup.

Justin Bloss and Jackson Cobb were in a 6-5 battle with Pierce Gilheany and Pearse Dolan in the No. 3 spot when doubles play was halted.

Valiev was first-off during singles action and cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Libaurd on court three to make it 2-0.

Curry dismantled Fraser by a 6-0, 6-1 margin in the No. 2 position followed by a 6-3, 6-0 win by Pyry Hyrkkonen for the match-clinching fourth point.

Leite pushed his winning streak to five straight and emerged with a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2) victory on court four. He won the match on the strength of eight consecutive points to close it in the super breaker.

Cobb dialed up a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 decision at the No. 5 slot, and Sendegeya capped the sweep by a 6-0, 7-6 (6) matchup on court one. He erased one match point in the tiebreaker and reeled off three consecutive points to collect the win.

“Overall, I think everybody did a great job of just playing better tennis,” Masi said. “Connor had an exceptional match winning the doubles point. Then, coming out and taking care of business with the guy that he played in singles. That same player beat Alex earlier this fall. We knew he was going to be a tough opponent, and Connor just did a great job taking care of business there.”

No. 25 Texas Tech 7, Louisiana-Lafayette 0

Jan. 19, 2018 at Lubbock, Texas (McLeod Tennis Center)

Singles

1 – Alex Sendegeya (TTU) defeats Elio Lago (ULL): 6-0, 7-6

2 – Connor Curry (TTU) defeats Jamie Fraser (ULL): 6-0, 6-1

3 – Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) defeats Arthur Libaud (ULL): 6-0, 6-3

4 – Matheus Leite (TTU) defeats Vlad Kramarov (ULL): 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-2)

5 — Jackson Cobb (TTU) vs. Pearse Dolan (ULL): 7-5, 6-4

6 — Pyry Hyrkkonen (TTU) vs. Dominik Koening (ULL): 6-3, 6-0

Order of finish: 3, 2, 6, 4, 5, 1

Doubles

1 – Connor Curry/Alex Sendegeya (TTU) defeats Vlad Kramarov/Elio Lago (ULL): 6-4

2 – Jackson Cobb/Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) defeats Arthur Libaud/Jamie Fraser (ULL): 6-2

3 – Justin Bloss/Jackson Cobb (TTU) defeats Pierce Gilheany/Pearse Dolan (ULL): 5-6, unfinished

Order of finish: 2, 1

Texas Tech: 7-1; National Ranking: No. 25

ULL: 1-3

–TECH—

MATT DUNAWAY

The post No. 25 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Dumps ULL for 6th Straight Win appeared first on Rock 101.1.