No. 25 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Heads to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 25 Texas Tech men’s tennis team will look to return to the win column and travel to Memphis on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (10-2) will look for back-to-back victories over Memphis after a 4-1 victory indoors last season. First serve is for 6 p.m. CT, and live stats will be available at www.Memphis.StatBroadcast.com.

“This will be a big match for us to see how we respond after our loss last week to see if we can rebound,” Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. “Memphis also will be gunning for us after losing at our place last year. They’ve got everyone back so they are going to be ready for sure. We’ve got to be ready to go to war.”

Matheus Leite and Ilgiz Valiev has started fast in their first dual match season. The freshman pair has combined for an 18-5 record and totaled nine wins apiece. Valiev has won his last five decisions.

Connor Curry and Artem Kapshuk have registered seven victories each this spring. Kapshuk has won four of his five decisions from the No. 3 position and came away with a four-match winning streak.

Texas Tech’s doubles tandems have won 20 of its 29 matches this spring. Curry and Kapshuk along with Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya are ranked among the ITA’s Top 35.

