No. 29 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Drops Big 12 Opener at No. 14 Oklahoma State, 4-0

The Red Raiders will look to regroup at No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 29 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was handed a 4-0 defeat by No. 14 Oklahoma State during the Big 12 opener for both squads on Friday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

Five of Texas Tech’s (17-6, 0-1 Big 12) six losses have versus Top 25 opponents this season. The Red Raiders have dropped consecutive Big 12 openers to the Cowboys (19-4, 1-0 Big 12) over back-to-back seasons.

Oklahoma State captured the doubles points courtesy of wins on courts two and three. Luke Hammond and Jurence Mendoza came away with a 6-1 decision over Connor Curry and Ilgiz Valiev, while Brady Draheim and Mathieu Scaglia notched a 6-3 victory over Matheus Leite and Tommy Mylnikov.

When doubles play was stopped, Texas Tech’s Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya were knotted up at 5-5 with Artur Dubinski and Leftherios Theodorou at the top of the lineup.

The Cowboys completed the sweep on the strength of straight-set wins from the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 singles positions.

Theodorou was first off with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Leite followed by Mendoza’s 6-4, 6-2 win over Valiev to make it 3-0. In a battle of ranked players on court one, No. 104 Dubinski edged No. 119 Mylnikov by a 6-3, 7-5 score line.

Matches in progress included Sendegeya with a 6-4, 5-4 lead over Meraut at the No. 2 spot. Curry was locked in a 6-4, 3-6, 2-3 battle with Scaglia in the No. 3 slot. Kapshuk faced a 6-7 (4), 2-4 deficit to Hammond on court five.

Texas Tech wraps up Big 12 opening weekend at No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday. First serve is set for 11:30 a.m. CT from the Headington Family Tennis Center. The match will be televised by FOX Sports Oklahoma and available online through the FOX Sports Go app.

No. 14 Oklahoma State 4, No. 29 Texas Tech 0

April 6, 2018 at Stillwater, Oklahoma (Greenwood Tennis Center)

Doubles

1 – Jackson Cobb/Alex Sendegeya (TTU) vs. Artur Dubinski/Leftherios Theodorou (OSU): 5-5, unfinished

2 – Luke Hammond/Jurence Mendoza (OSU) defeats Connor Curry/Ilgiz Valiev (TTU): 6-1

3 – Brady Draheim/Mathieu Scaglia (OSU) defeats Matheus Leite/Tommy Mylnikov (TTU): 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 3

Singles

1 – No. 104 Artur Dubinski (OSU) defeats No. 119 Tommy Mylnikov (TTU): 6-3, 7-5

2 – Alex Sendegeya (TTU) vs. Tristian Meraut (OSU): 6-4, 5-4, unfinished

3 – Connor Curry (TTU) vs. Mathieu Scaglia (OSU): 6-4, 3-6, 2-3, unfinished

4 – Jurence Mendoza (OSU) defeats Ilgiz Valiev (TTU): 6-4, 6-2

5 – Artem Kapshuk (TTU) vs. Luke Hammond (OSU): 6-7 (4), 2-4, unfinished

6 – Leftherios Theodorou (OSU) defeats Matheus Leite (TTU): 6-2, 6-3

Order of finish: 6, 4, 1

Texas Tech: 17-6 (0-1 Big 12); National Ranking: No. 29

Oklahoma State: 19-4 (1-0 Big 12); National Ranking: No. 14

