No. 29 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Falls 4-1 at No. 16 Oklahoma

The Red Raiders return home to face Tulsa in their final nonconference match on Wednesday.

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 29 Texas Tech men’s tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

The Red Raiders (17-7, 0-2 Big 12) started strong with aggressive play to capture the doubles point. However, the Sooners (17-2, 2-0 Big 12) were able to turn the momentum in their favor and rebounded with four straight-set wins in singles action. Six of Texas Tech’s seven losses have come against Top 25 opponents this season.

The Red Raiders got going in doubles courtesy of Connor Curry and Ilgiz Valiev who blitzed No. 62 Ferran Calvo/Adrian Oetzbach for a 6-0 triumph on court two.

Trailing 4-1 to James Davis and Max Stewart at the No. 3 slot, Matheus Leite and Tommy Mylnikov got back on-serve at 4-3 with a Mylnikov forehand winner up the line on a deuce point. Texas Tech kept pushing and closed out a five-game flurry with a Leite service hold. He executed a kick serve which forced a forehand return error at deuce.

Texas Tech’s Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya were in a 6-5 battle with Alex Bakshi and Jan van Emburgh in a matchup that featured zero service breaks at the top of the lineup when play was stopped.

Oklahoma grabbed a 2-1 advantage when No. 85 Bakshi toppled Mylnikov by a 6-2, 6-1 score line followed by No. 105 van Emburgh with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Curry on courts one and three.

The Sooners got to the finish line as Stefano Tsorotiotis claimed a 6-4, 6-3 over Leite at the bottom of the lineup. No. 60 Calvo earned the fourth point with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Valiev at the No. 4 spot.

Unfinished matches included Sengegeya who was in position ahead 6-3, 5-3 over Oetzbach on court two. He took advantage of an early break in the opening set and claimed three consecutive games to surge ahead in the second set. Kapshuk and Stewart were all square at 6-1, 2-6, 1-1 in the No. 5 position.

Texas Tech will play three of its last four regular season matches at home beginning with Tulsa on Wednesday. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. CT, and admission is free to the McLeod Tennis Center.

No. 16 Oklahoma 4, No. 29 Texas Tech 1

April 8, 2018 at Norman, Oklahoma (Headington Family Tennis Center)

Doubles

1 – Jackson Cobb/Alex Sendegeya (TTU) vs. Alex Bakshi/Jan van Emburgh (OU): 5-6, unfinished

2 – Connor Curry/Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) defeats No. 62 Ferran Calvo/Adrian Oetzbach (OU): 6-0

3 – Matheus Leite/Tommy Mylnikov (TTU) defeats James Davis/Max Stewart (OU): 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 3

Singles

1 – No. 85 Alex Bakshi (OU) defeats No. 108 Tommy Mylnikov (TTU): 6-2, 6-1

2 – Alex Sendegeya (TTU) vs. Adrian Oetzbach (OU): 6-3, 5-3, unfinished

3 – No. 105 Jake van Emburgh (OU) defeats Connor Curry (TTU): 6-1, 6-4

4 – No. 60 Ferran Calvo (OU) defeats Ilgiz Valiev (TTU): 6-0, 7-5

5 – Artem Kapshuk (TTU) vs. Max Stewart (OU): 6-1, 2-6, 1-1, unfinished

6 – Stefano Tsorotiotis (OU) defeats Matheus Leite (TTU): 6-4, 6-3

Order of finish: 1, 3, 6, 4

Texas Tech: 17-7 (0-2 Big 12); National Ranking: No. 29

Oklahoma: 17-2 (2-0 Big 12); National Ranking: No. 16

MATT DUNAWAY

