No. 3 Texas Tech Baseball Digs The Long Ball In 12-5 Win Over Maine

The Red Raiders hit four home runs in a nine-run first inning on Saturday afternoon.

Box Score | Postgame Notes

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team completed the Saturday doubleheader with a 12-5 victory over Maine at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders (3-0) racked up nine runs in the opening frame and never looked back, adding three more throughout the game to defeat the Black Bears (0-3). It wrapped back-to-back 12 run games in the doubleheader, as Tech picked up a 12-1 victory in game one of Saturday’s two-game affair.

Two student-athletes had multi-hit performances, as freshman infielder Gabe Holt had three hits, coming a triple shy of the cycle. It marked back-to-back games a Red Raider has needed one more to achieve a cycle, as sophomore infielder Josh Jung did the same in Friday’s season opener. Sophomore outfielder Grant Little also had two hits in the game, both for extra bases, while racking up three RBI.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher John McMillon made his first collegiate start on Saturday and put together a strong debut. The Jasper native tossed 5.0 frames to earn the win, giving up just two runs on two hits & striking out four.

The Black Bears put the first run of the day on the board in the opening frame. Pena began the game with a double to the left field wall, then was moved over on a deep fly ball to center field from Pasic. After a walk to Bec, Tech attempted to try to catch him stealing, but a throwing error allowed him to take second safely & Pena to cross home for the 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last long as the Red Raiders racked up nine runs on seven hits in the bottom half of the inning to take a 9-1 lead. Holt opened the frame by demolishing a solo homer over the Tech bullpen in right field in the opening at-bat of the first inning. It was his first collegiate home run and third of the year for the Red Raiders.

It would be the first of four homers in the inning by the Red Raiders, which hasn’t happened since 1997 when Tech began the contest with three-straight homers, a double and another home run against Missouri.

The other three homers in Saturday’s game came from Little (two-run), Warren (solo) & Davis (two-run), with just a walk from Beck separating the three. That sequence gave the Red Raiders a commanding 6-1 lead, but it didn’t cap the first-inning fun. A triple from Fulford & a double from Holt later and the Red Raiders had a 7-1 advantage and signaled a pitching change from the Black Bears.

With a new hurler on the mound, Farhat fell victim to a strikeout, but reached first after a throwing error from the catcher pulled the first baseman well off the bag. Both men were moved into scoring position on the first pitch to Jung, who then followed shortly after with a two-RBI single to clear the bases and put Tech ahead, 9-1.

It was the first time since an 11-run outburst against Stephen F. Austin in 2014 that Tech had scored nine or more runs in a single inning.

After a quiet second inning, Maine got a run back after a solo homer from Pena, who doubled in the opening frame. Farhat made a great attempt on the ball, catching the ball, but lost it as his wrist came down on the fence.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tech plated two more to push the lead to 11-2. A pair of back-to-back doubles similar to the first game of the day from Koelzer & Little repeated in the fourth to make it 10-2. Beck followed with an RBI-single with one away to give Tech an 11-2 advantage.

The Black Bears picked up two runs in the top of the seventh after an RBI single from Sardinas & a walk with the bases loaded. However, Tech got one back after a sacrifice fly from Farhat brought in Fulford, who was hit-by-a-pitch earlier in the inning. In the eighth, Maine added another run off a single from Bec to make it 12-5.

–TECH–

Michael Minshew

The post No. 3 Texas Tech Baseball Digs The Long Ball In 12-5 Win Over Maine appeared first on Rock 101.1.