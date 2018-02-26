No. 3 Texas Tech Baseball Opens UTSA Series With 5-0 Shutout

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team posted its second-straight shutout behind a 5-0 victory over UTSA on Saturday night at Wolff Stadium.

The Red Raiders (6-0) scored five runs on seven hits combined with a strong performance from the Tech defense to blank the Roadrunners (2-2) in the series opener. On Tuesday, Tech shut out New Mexico State, 12-0, in the first midweek contest of the year.

Freshman infielder Gabe Holt recorded his third three-hit outing at the plate against the Roadrunners, sandwiching a pair of singles with a book-rule double. He was the only Red Raider with multiple hits on Saturday night, giving him three, three-hit bids in six games this season.

Junior right-handed pitcher put together a strong second outing of the season, working 5.0 scoreless frames against the Roadrunners. The San Angelo native allowed just three hits, no runs, didn’t issue a walk and struck out a season-high five batters.

Sophomore righty Caleb Kilian & senior RHP Jose Quezada finished off the final four innings on the mound for the Red Raiders. The duo allowed just one hit, while striking out four, as both pitchers worked 2.0 frames each.

After two scoreless innings to begin the game, the Red Raiders broke through for a three-run third inning to take a 3-0 lead. With the bases loaded & two away, Klein ripped a two-RBI single to center field, scoring Farhat & Holt, who walked & single earlier in the frame, respectively. Shortly after, Little roped another RBI single to left field, driving in Wilson for the third run of the inning.

It was the sixth-straight game the Red Raiders have scored at least three runs in a single inning.

Tech added two more in the seventh thanks to a two-RBI knock from Wilson. Farhat opened the frame with a HBP, then a grounder from Holt forced an error by the second baseman, allowing both men to scoot into scoring position. With the infield in, Wilson shot a hard single up the middle past the middle defenders to score both for a 5-0 lead.

The Red Raiders & the Roadrunners return to Wolff Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. for game two of the series.

