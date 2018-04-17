No. 30 Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Blanked by No. 24 Baylor

The Red Raiders had their five-match winning streak versus Baylor come to a close.

WACO, Texas – The No. 30 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was dealt a 4-0 setback by No. 24 Baylor on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Red Raiders (18-8, 0-3 Big 12) had won the previous five matchups versus Baylor (18-6, 1-2 Big 12) under Brett Masi. Texas Tech has lost its last five Big 12 road matches over the last two seasons.

Baylor came away with the double point behind its ranked pairs on courts one and two. No. 9 Will Little and Johannes Schretter defeated Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya by a 6-1 score line, while No. 50 Constantin Frantzen and Akos Kotoman secured a 6-2 decision over Connor Curry and Ilgiz Valiev.

When play was halted, the Bears No. 3 pair of Sven Lah and Roy Smith held a 5-2 advantage against Matheus Leite and Tommy Mylnikov.

Momentum stayed with Baylor during singles action. The Bears finished off the sweep courtesy of straight-set victories at the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 positions.

Soto dialed up a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Curry whereas Lah edged Kapshuk by a 6-4, 6-3 margin. No. 65 Schretter provided the clincher with a 7-5, 6-2 decision over No. 120 Mylnikov.

Sendegeya provided the lone bright spot for the Red Raiders. He rattled off the last three points of the first set tiebreaker and possessed a commanding 5-0 second set lead over No. 69 Bjoern Peterson when play was stopped.

Little notched a 6-2, 6-5 lead over Valiev on court four followed by Frantzen who was up 7-6 (4), 5-2 on Cobb at the bottom of the lineup.

Texas Tech concludes its regular season with a pair of home matchups with No. 19 Texas and No. 9 TCU on Thursday and Sunday at the McLeod Tennis Center. Thursday’s first serve versus the Longhorns is set for 6 p.m. CT followed by a 2 p.m. start against the Horned Frogs on Sunday. Admission is free to all home matches.

No. 24 Baylor 4, No. 30 Texas Tech 0

April 14, 2018 at Waco, Texas (Hurd Tennis Center)

Doubles

1 – No. 9 Will Little/Johannes Schretter (BU) defeats Jackson Cobb/Alex Sendegeya (TTU): 6-1

2 – No. 50 Constantin Frantzen/Akos Kotorman (BU) defeats Connor Curry/Ilgiz Valiev (TTU): 6-2

3 – Matheus Leite/Tommy Mylnikov (TTU) vs. Sven Lah/Roy Smith (BU): 2-5, unfinished

Order of Finish: 1, 2

Singles

1 – Alex Sendegeya (TTU) vs. No. 69 Bjoern Peterson (BU): 7-6 (5), 5-0, unfinished

2 – No. 65 Johannes Schretter (BU) defeats No. 120 Tommy Mylnikov (TTU): 7-5, 6-2

3 – Matias Soto (BU) defeats Connor Curry (TTU): 6-3, 6-2

4 – Ilgiz Valiev (TTU) vs. Will Little (BU): 2-6, 5-6, unfinished

5 – Sven Lah (BU) Artem Kapshuk (TTU): 6-4, 6-3

6 – Jackson Cobb (TTU) vs. Constantin Frantzen (BU): 6-7 (4), 2-5, unfinished

Order of finish: 3, 5, 2

Texas Tech: 18-8 (0-3 Big 12); National Ranking: No. 30

Baylor: 18-6 (1-2 Big 12); National Ranking: No. 24

MATT DUNAWAY

