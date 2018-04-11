No. 4 Texas Tech Baseball Edged Out In Battle At No. 25 DBU

The Red Raiders fall to the Patriots in hard-fought midweek matchup

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team dropped its second midweek matchup of the season in a ranked tilt at No. 25 Dallas Baptist, 6-5, Tuesday night at Horner Ballpark.

The Red Raiders (26-8) put together a four-run fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead, but gave up runs to the Patriots (20-10) in the fourth, sixth and eighth frames to fall in the first meeting between the two teams since 2016.

Sophomore outfielder Brian Klein recorded three of Tech’s 10 hits in the contest, scoring twice for the Red Raiders. Junior outfielder Cody Farhat also had a multi-hit day at the plate with two hits.

Freshman right-hander Ryan Sublette started on the mound for the Red Raiders on Tuesday. The Lemont, Illinois, native tossed 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while racking up a season-high five strikeouts.

He gave way to junior RHP Ty Harpenau, who pitched 2.0 innings of relief, giving up one run on two hits & a walk, and also recorded a strikeout. Tech used six pitches in Tuesday’s game in Dallas.

The Patriots put the first two runs of the night on the board in the bottom half of the first inning. After a strikeout to begin the frame, back-to-back hits from Granberg (single) and Funderburk (double) put two in scoring position. A wild pitch would score the first run, while a two-out double from Duce plated the second for a 2-0 lead.

Tech got one back in the third inning. Klein & Farhat opened the frame with consecutive hits, with Klein sending a leadoff single to center field, followed by a Farhat double down the left field line. An RBI groundout from junior catcher Zayne Willems plated Klein to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Red Raiders took over the lead in their next trip to the plate, producing a four-spot for a 5-2 lead. Sophomore outfielder Grant Little & junior infielder Cameron Warren began the frame with a pair of singles, then senior designated hitter Zach Rheams obliterated a three-run jimmy jack over the videoboard in right field for a 4-2 lead. It was his seventh homer of the year, tying for the team-lead.

Klein, Farhat & Willems all followed with singles, as the latter sent Klein barreling home to make it 5-2. The inning featured five-straight hits & six total, resulting in a nice four-run frame for the Red Raiders.

DBU punched back with a run in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Tech lead to 5-3. With two Patriots on base and two away, Jameson sent an RBI single up the middle to plate one. However, Harpenau stranded runners on the corners with a groundout to end the scoring threat.

The next two runs for the Patriots would come off of RBI groundouts, both from Hannah, in the sixth and eighth innings to tie the game at five. With the bases loaded in the eighth, DBU picked up a bases-loaded walk to take the lead at 6-5.

The Red Raiders return home to face Kansas State on April 13-15 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

