No. 4 Texas Tech Baseball Muscles Past K-State, 21-4

The Red Raiders tally 21 runs on 20 hits to tame Wildcats in series opener

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team racked up 21 runs on Friday night to take the series opener against K-State, 21-4, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders (27-8, 6-4) scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings against the Wildcats (15-19, 2-8), finishing the night with 21 on 20 hits. It tied the most runs scored in a Big 12 contest by a Tech squad, matching the mark of 21 set against TCU (April 30, 2017) and at Kansas (April 25, 2010).

It was one of three school records tied by the Red Raiders on Friday, as sophomore outfielder Grant Little matched the school record for RBI in a game with nine on Friday night. Little finished the night with four hits, two homers, two runs scored & a walk. He tied John Grimes (March 23, 1984) and Mike Bewley (March 21, 1975) with the only nine-RBI performances in Texas Tech history.

Every Red Raider reached base by the third inning of Friday’s game, as Tech batted around twice (third and fourth innings). All nine in the starting lineup scored at least once, with sophomore outfielder Brian Klein doing so six times. His six runs also tied Jon Slack for most runs scored in a game, set on March 13, 2002, against Sam Houston State.

Junior right-handed pitcher Davis Martin improved to 6-2 on the season after tossing 5.0 scoreless frames on Friday night. The San Angelo native recorded seven strikeouts, continuing his streak of holding conference opponents to two or fewer runs in all four games this season.

The Red Raiders drew first blood with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Freshman Gabe Holt scored the first after completing the double steal, inducing an error on the throw down to third to send him home for the 1-0 lead. A single from Little behind first base brought in Klein to the second run of the frame.

Tech added four in the next trip to the plate to boost the lead to 6-0. Sophomore Josh Jung brought home the first run of the inning on a two-out double to left field, scoring junior Zayne Willems after he hit a single earlier in the inning. With two on, Little crushed his sixth homer of the year past the right-center field fence, a three-run jimmy-jack to complete the four-spot.

Five more runs came across in the third inning thanks to an RBI double from senior Michael Davis and a two-run homer from junior Cody Farhat. The dinger was Farhat’s third of the year and put Tech ahead, 9-0. A two-RBI single from senior Zach Rheams made it 11-0.

The Red Raiders scored six in the fourth inning on three hits and an error to push the Tech advantage to 17-0. Little & Rheams launched back-to-back homers, Little’s a grand slam & Rheams a solo shot, after an error kept the inning alive. All six runs were scored with two outs after the error.

Little is the second Red Raider to hit multiple homers in a game, joining Klein, who launched two against New Mexico State on Feb. 20, 2018.

Tech rolled three runs in the fifth on a two-RBI double from Klein and a single up the middle from Little. In the seventh, a pinch-hitting KC Simonich sent an RBI single up the middle to make it 21-1.

The Red Raiders return to action on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

