No. 5 Texas Tech Baseball Slips In Finale At Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 5 Texas Tech baseball team concluded its series in Lawrence by dropping a 17-3 decision in seven innings on Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Red Raiders (26-7, 5-4) finished the day with three runs on eight hits, while allowing a season-high total of runs after issuing 15 free passes & committing four errors. Tech picked up wins in the first two games against the Jayhawks (18-13, 3-6) by scores of 15-6 & 10-0 to take the series.

Sophomore outfielder Brian Klein had two of Tech’s eight hits with a pair of singles in the second & fourth innings. It was his sixth multi-hit performance of the season.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher John McMillon started Sunday’s game for the Red Raiders. He went 2.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits, while striking out three, to suffer his first loss of the season.

The Red Raiders struck first in the top of the second inning, scoring one for the 1-0 lead. Senior designated hitter Zach Rheams put together a two-out walk, then was moved up to second on a single from Klein. He’d hustle home after junior outfielder Cody Farhat shot an RBI single over the second baseman to plate the first run of the afternoon.

Kansas answered back in the bottom half of the frame with five runs for a 5-1 lead. After an error, KU loaded the bases and capitalized for five runs, scoring the first on a fielder’s choice on a close play at the plate. The other four came with two away in the frame to pad a four-run advantage.

Tech chipped away in the fourth inning after an RBI groundout from Rheams to make it 5-2. His grounder plated junior infielder Cameron Warren, who used his speed to leg out a triple hit to right field with one away.

However, KU responded with six more runs in the bottom of the fourth, utilizing three hits & two errors in the frame to take an 11-2 lead. The Jayhawks plated six more in the sixth to push the score to 17-2.

In the seventh, sophomore outfielder Grant Little legged out a bases-loaded grounder to score freshman Cody Masters, but that would be all to end the contest.

The Red Raiders return to action at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Horner Ballpark.

Michael Minshew

