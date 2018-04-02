No. 7 Texas Tech Baseball Drops Series Opener To West Virginia, 1-0

LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 7 Texas Tech baseball team fell for the first time at home this season, dropping the series opener against West Virginia, 1-0, on Thursday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders (21-6, 1-3) were held to their lowest hit total of the season by the Mountaineers (10-12, 1-3), while Tech kept West Virginia to just three in the game. Thursday’s contest marked the fourth time in five games the two squads have played a one-run contest, continuing the trend of every series opener with WVU played in Lubbock resulting in a one-run finish.

Junior right-handed pitcher Davis Martin started Thursday night’s contest, tossing 6.0 innings against the Mountaineers. He exited with nine strikeouts and two walks, allowing one run on three hits. It was the second-highest strikeout total of his Red Raider career, moving to 4-2 this season.

He gave way to fellow junior RHP Ty Harpenau, who threw 3.0 scoreless frames, striking out two and walking one. It marked back-to-back scoreless outings for the Fort Smith, Arkansas, native, and the fourth time this year to not allow a hit.

Freshman Gabe Holt had the only two-hit performance from either squad, recording a single & a double on Thursday.

The Mountaineers scored the only run of the night in the sixth after five scoreless frames. Back-to-back hits to begin the inning pushed the run home, as a double from Gonzalez was fulfilled by an RBI single from Hill.

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers return to action on Friday night at 6:30 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on FS1.

