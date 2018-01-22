No. 9/9 Texas Overpowers Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raider Basketball team fell to No. 9/9 Texas, 90-39, Saturday afternoon.

“We just keep doing what we’ve always been doing, I’m not really focused on the win or the loss,” Interim Head Coach Shimmy Gray-Miller said. “My message to the team was the exact same message I said against Kansas – ‘where we are today, is not where we’re going to be two weeks from now.”

The Lady Raiders (7-12, 1-7 Big 12) opened the first quarter outshooting the Longhorns (15-3, 6-1 Big 12) 54 percent to 35 percent.

Texas pulled away with a 25-6 second quarter to take a 44-19 lead into the half. The Longhorns scored 23 of their 44 points off 18 turnovers.

The Longhorns came out of the half with a 29-10 third quarter to push their lead to 44 points.

Erin DeGrate and Brielle Blaire led the team with seven points each. Freshman Lyndsey Whilby followed with five points.

Three Longhorns scored in double figures led by Ariel Atkins who posted 22 points against the Lady Raiders.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to West Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to kick off a two-game road hitch. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT.

