No. 9 Texas Tech Fires 8-Under Round to Remain in Second Place

Fredrik Nilehn fired a 5-under 67 Saturday to lead the Red Raiders in California

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 9 Texas Tech turned in an 8-under-par 280 second round Saturday afternoon as the Red Raiders remained in second place at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate held at the Classic Club in Palm Springs, California.

Tech all but assured itself its fourth top-three finish of the year heading into Sunday’s third and final round. The Red Raiders, who are now 12-under for the tournament, are one stroke in front of third-place Colorado and then 15 swings ahead of both Kansas and UCLA in a tie for fourth overall.

A day after Sandy Scott torched the course with a 4-under round, Tech found consistency throughout its lineup as four players shot even-par or better on the day. Fredrik Nilehn led the way with a 5-under 67 card, matching his lowest round of the season and the second-lowest by a Red Raider this year.

Nilehn finished the round strong with three birdies over his final five holes as he is now tied for sixth overall at 7-under for the tournament. The senior will need another strong round Sunday to compete for medalist honors as he trails individual leader Dan Starzinski of host Wyoming by four strokes.

Hurly Long rebounded from a pair of early bogeys to sink five birdies on the day to finish his round at 3-under overall. The strong round moved Long into a tie for 24th on the individual leaderboard as he is now 1-under for the tournament.

Adam Blomme and Wes Artac added even-par rounds to complete Tech’s team card. It was the second-straight even-par day for Artac, who recorded four birdies on the day to move into a tie for 32nd overall. Blomme had back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th holes to close his round in a tie for 40th individually at 2-over.

Scott is now 1-over for the tournament and in a tie for 36th place after he signed a 5-over card. Ivan Ramirez, who is playing as an individual, strung together a much better round as he posted a 1-over score that drops him to 10-over for the weekend.

No. 19 California enters Sunday’s final round with a 15 stroke lead after the Golden Bears combined to shoot 14-under as a team Saturday. Tech will be paired with Cal and Colorado over the final 18 holes, which begins with Blomme teeing off first at 9:20 a.m. CT.

