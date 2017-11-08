It’s Not A Blockbuster This Is Really Happening

When I get ready in the morning it is kinda like something you’d see in a movie. Busy working gal rushes around with TV on in the background to catch up on the news. This morning stopped me in my tracks and made me thankful for the ability rewind live TV.

The case that is mounting against Harvey Weinstein in New York is showing the extent that one man was willing to go to to keep his perverse human nature a secret from everyone.

I will warn you this sounds like a plot to a blockbuster film… well, at the very least a juicy Lifetime movie.

Harvey Weinstein accusers are nearing 100. As soon as allegations reach about 60 Weinstein decides that it’s time for him to hide out in a nice comfy rehab in Arizona until things blow over. There are two women in New York whose cases fall within the statute of limitations. Then comes the news about the lengths that Weinstein went to keep this covered up it includes, espinoge, loads of money and mossad agents.

Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak gave Harvey Weinstein details of Mossad linked firm used to spy on victims, reporters https://t.co/j2GQXKTEzr — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 8, 2017

Here’s exactly how far powerful men can go to silence sexual assault allegations. Inside Weinstein’s army of spies: https://t.co/lPJM0cPc5n — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 6, 2017

Part of Weinstein's effort to spy on his accusers was run through Democratic superlawyer David Boies. What a story: https://t.co/KIiwwAdaaw — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 6, 2017

This is huge and proves that with massive power comes massive privilege.

So this morning as I was watching Megan Kelly this morning on Today she had an attorney on talking about the two cases that New York is looking and they found evidence that one of the accusers files with their therapist had been tampered with, just to see what was being said, and/or alleged about the incident that has come to the courts attention.

New York is now actively looking to see if there is anyway that they can bring to Weinstein to court. We’re talking about hunting him down in Arizona and everything.

As a female, watching all of this unfold about a sexual rapist… let’s face it harassment is one thing, but rape which is what several women are claiming, and that is to many women… I’m kind of sad that New York doesn’t’ have the death penalty. If nothing else this man did enough emotional harm to enough women that he will deserve what every judgement is waiting him on the other side.