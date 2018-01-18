Nova Scotia Funeral Home Accidentally Cremates Wrong Body 

Think you’ve had a bad day at work? Chances are it wasn’t as bad a day as the person who made this big mistake.

A Nova Scotia funeral home presented a grieving family with two wrong bodies–and then informed them that their loved one had accidentally been cremated. “It’s just like a horror story,” one family member tells CBC News. Sandra Bennett died on December 25 at age 65 after a lengthy illness. The family brought the body to Serenity Funeral Home and scheduled an open-casket viewing for the following week. However, upon their return, Bennett’s husband pointed out that the body in the casket was of a woman he’d never seen before. The funeral parlor acknowledged the mistake and wheeled in another body wearing Bennett’s clothes. But that wasn’t Bennett either. It was then that the staff realized they had mistakenly cremated Bennett’s body. Can you imagine being the employee who was responsible for this? I can’t help but imagine what they were thinking as they walked to the back to get the correct body and then realizing they actually cremated the wrong one. I think I may have just walked out the back door and never returned. How do you even apologize for something like this? At my worst day of work I might have a few minutes of dead air.

Meanwhile, the son of one of the women shown to Bennett’s family says that his mother wanted to be cremated but was embalmed instead. An investigation by the Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors is underway. You can read the full story by clicking the link below.

