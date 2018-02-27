“I Now Pronounce You Short and Tall”

Does it matter to you which person is the tallest in your relationship? When my own parents were married, Daddy was 6’3” and Mother was 4’10”. She may’ve poofed her hair enough a few times to make it to 4’11”, and she always claimed to be 5 feet tall. She was 4’10”. However, the foot plus height difference never seemed to get in the way of their incredible love.

I’ve always been the shortest, but I’m only 5’6”. OKAY, OKAY…5’5…and three quarters!!!!

My best friends have been married for 16 years and are so much in love. SHE is 6’1”. He’s 5’10. No worries for them. Their 3 kids are tall for their ages.

So what does this all mean? A new study says tall husbands and short wives are the happiest and have the best marriages. 8,000 marriages were studied.

What do you think? Personally, I think it’s the size of the hearts and the love. Cheesy, right? But don’t we all love cheese?