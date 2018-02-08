Now Thats A Lot Of Eggs

Norwegian chef de mission Tore Ovrebo had a translation problem and orderd 15,000 eggs in stead of the 1500 he wanted. Ouch!

He said “They will probably use them I guess and I don’t know, maybe the people that supplied us with them will take them back I don’t know. It’s not a big issue.”

“The aim is to have fun and be as good friends when we go back as when we came here. In the meantime, we are hoping for 30 medals.”

Ohhhh the problems of an Olympian