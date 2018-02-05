Oduduru Stakes Claim on New School Record

Divine Oduduru boasts one of the nations fastest 60-meter times this year.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders ended day one of the Texas Tech Open racking up thirteen personal bests, five of which came from the 60-meter hurdle and 60-meter dash preliminaries alone.

Beating his season-opener 60-meter dash time of 6.66 two times in-a-row was Divine Oduduru. The freshman ended the meet clocking the best indoor 60-meter time in Texas Tech history.

This 6.58 run not only reined all-time school honors, but currently holds as the second-fastest in the nation and tenth-fastest in the world. Prior to this final time, Oduduru had already claimed the No. 2 Texas Tech indoor record and personal-best of 6.64 in the preliminaries.

Two weeks ago, Oduduru hailed his first school record in his first-ever indoor 200m performance for the Red Raiders in a blazing 20.49 run.

“He really is something special,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “We were hoping for 6.60, but he blew us away with that 6.58. He’s got it in him and we’re looking forward to seeing what else he can do.”

Odaine Lewis, a junior transfer, notched a No. 8 nationally-ranked long jump mark of 7.80m/25-7.25 for first place. This also served as a lifetime best for Lewis.

Duke Kicinski had his third lifetime best performance this year in the weight throw, improving from his most recent best of 18.99m/62-3.50 to a new 19.18m/62-11.25 heave.

Hitting personal bests in two events today was sophomore Ivy Walker. In the 60-meter hurdle finals, Walker improved from a time of 8.47 to a new best of 8.40. In the long jump, she moved from 5.78m/18-11.50 to 5.92m/19-5.25.

Joining Walker in the 60H finals was Kaylor Harris (8.28) finishing first and Kyla Glenn (8.55) taking third, allowing Texas Tech a 1-2-3 finish.