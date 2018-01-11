LUBBOCK, Texas – A fast start and a 55.6 percent shooting average in the final quarter wasn’t enough to hold off Oklahoma as the Lady Raiders fell 73-52 on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech (6-10, 0-5 Big 12) opened the game with a 7-0 run over the Sooners (8-8, 3-2 Big 12) in the first two minutes of play. OU battled back and gained a 11-10 lead before Brielle Blaire drove to the basket and regained the lead for the Lady Raiders.

The Sooners battled back and took a 19-16 lead after the first period.

Oklahoma took a 10-point lead into the half before outscoring the Lady Raiders 21-8 in the third, pushing their lead to 60-37.

The Lady Raiders shot 55.6 percent from the field in the fourth period while holding the sooners to just 38.5 percent shooting.

Senior Jada Terry led the team with her second double-double of the season as she scored 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Sooners. Brielle Blaire followed with eight points and six rebounds of her own.

Playing outside of her regular position, Grayson Bright had only two turnovers and three assists in 32 minutes of play at the point.

Oklahoma had two players in double figures led by Vionise Pierre-Louis who scored 22 points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders continue their homestand as they host Iowa State on Saturday in game two of the Texas Tech Basketball doubleheader. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

—TECH—

Jessika McKernan

The post Oklahoma Outlasts Lady Raiders appeared first on Rock 101.1.