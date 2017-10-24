An Open Letter to Kimmel

Over the weekend I saw this interview with Jimmy Kimmel and it did a couple of things for me. It first solidified my stance that turning off when I’m tired of the propaganda from both sides is a smart choice; as well as solidify that Jimmy Kimmel isn’t funny. Which I felt that way, long before he started in on this moral crusade that he’s been on.

Before I start my open letter to Jimmy Kimmel, I want you to know that I am mainly addressing the section of the video where he is talking about conservatives. This falls roughly at 2:10 in the video.

So here it is with out further a do. My open letter to Jimmy Kimmel.

Dear Kimmel,

Thank you for turning out to be the sanctimonious weasel I figured you would be. See what I did there? Yeah, I’m borrowing from someone who is way funnier than you and ironically was chastised with in the Hollywood community for soft peddling things with President Trump. I was honestly okay with Jimmy Fallon deciding to just be funny. However, to see your latest crying jag over something that hurts your feelings trending in my social media is getting old.

Then came this nice little piece on CBS This morning. I particularly enjoy the part where you say “I want everyone to watch…” But really do you Kimmel? Do you really want every one to watch? I don’t think you do. In the same line of thought you state that the same people who have a hard time with how you feel on health insurance, and gun violence, you “probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway.” This Mr. Kimmel is the problem with our country and you are helping perpetuate it.

Not wanting to have a conversation with me, because I don’t believe that universal healthcare is the solution to the healthcare problem and I believe in preserving the rights of the second amendment… Actually, now that I think about it, I’m pretty sure my whole life might offend you.

Here’s the deal Kimmel, I am willing to sit down and have a discussion with anyone. As long as their arguments are steeped in the same type of sound logic and research that mine are. I feel that as a gun owner I should have a right to speak up about gun violence and the lefts tightening grip on the second amendment. You, I’m assuming, not being a gun owner I feel makes your qualifications to be speaking on the topic null and void. Yes, I heard you speak eloquently about how no one should be able to own a M 16, after the Las Vegas Massacre. About that…

If you cared to do your research… hell, even just a google search what you would learn is that an M 16 is a fully automatic rifle (one trigger pull many bullets), and that in order to get your hands on one you would have to pay a whole lot of money for it. Which includes special licenses for you, and purchasing the weapon from specially licensed dealers. Well, to little ole me it’s a lot of money, to you it’s probably chump change. What was used in Las Vegas was more along the lines of the AR-15, which is perfectly legal to own, and is semi automatic (one trigger pull one bullet). The shooter actually used a legal accessory to alter the weapon to simulate automatic rifle fire. But who wants to really get bogged down in logistics when you are trying to make your plea and prey on peoples sensibilites when they are at their most vulnerable?

This is the same rhetoric I watched you use as our scary President decided to open up people’s options for healthcare. To you it’s not a money issue, but to everyone else it is. To me it is. The thing no one is talking about is the number of people who have decided to forego insurance, because they simply can’t afford it after ACA; and the coverage they can afford is minimal at best. Or the numbers of Medicare recipients who can’t get into to doctors, because physicians aren’t seeing new medicare patients, due to the new requirements they were forced to meet under ACA. Let’s talk about those millions of people. I know the dark side of insurance, and the medical community. In fact I was exposed to it at a young age, because of my father who was self employed.

You see Kimmel if you got to know me you would know that I lost my father to Leukemia. What I don’t make known is that we had to take a insurance company to court to pony up money on a policy that we had been paying for, for years prior to my fathers diagnosis. We paid out of pocket, because that’s what farmers do. They own their own company and they pay for their own health insurance. Needless to say, we were dropped, and we had to find other insurance which we were able to find and afford. Looking at the policies in place with the Affordable Care Act, my father would have amassed a large amount of debt that we would still be paying off almost 20 years later, if we hadn’t had the opportunity to shop around.

What I am getting at here Kimmel is that if you don’t talk to the deplorables like me, you end up in a echo chamber that does nothing to help you understand the world around you. In fact if you would have a conversation with me you would know that I agree there needs to be health care reform and it needs to start with the pharmaceutical companies, but then again you don’t want to talk to me any way and I’m sure your okay in your echo chamber of sanctimonious wealth and privilege. Which is fine, but when you don’t want to hear the other side of an argument, how can you say that you are working towards a solution for everyone?

Sincerely,

The Person You Don’t Want To Talk To