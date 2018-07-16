A police department in Massachusetts has always worked to protect and sever the community, but now serving them includes free ice cream.

The Pittsfield Police Department, in an effort to strengthen ties with the community, launched “Operation Copsicle” The department purchased an ice cream truck so officers could drive around town offering free ice cream to anyone who could use a cold treat the summer. The department go the idea from St Louis & Boston who have already been doing something similar.

Maybe Lubbock should implement this?