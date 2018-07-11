Operation Thai Cave Rescue Will Have A Documentary On Discovery Channel
By mudflap
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

The Morning Show talked about Hollywood doing a movie on the Thai Cave Rescue, but now it appers the first documentary on the Discovery Channel will be the first to something on this.

It will be called Operation Thai Cave Rescue which will be an hourlong television special airing Friday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. This will be followed by an airing on Saturday, July 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel.

Here in lubbock if you have Sudden Link, Discovery Channel is on channel 60

 

