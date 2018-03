This looks like something West Texas could see someday

What turned snow orange in Sochi, Russia? Believe it or not, according to the Athens Observatory, winds transported sand and dust from the Sahara some 1500 miles (2400 km) from north Africa to southern Russia. More could be on the way Monday. pic.twitter.com/gu29Wjh9R9

— CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) March 25, 2018